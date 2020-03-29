Farmington charity seeks help for clients in need

SOUL (Source of Universal Love) in Farmington recently reached out on social media for help with meeting their clients’ needs:

“Many of our families and individuals were the first to lose their job. They are asking us for food, toiletries and household items.”

Here’s how you can help:

Donate at sourceofuniversallove.com/donate.

Drop off food and supplies at the non-profit’s Farmington location. Call Patty for details 248-672-0616.

Use AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com/ch/83-0427399) when you shop on Amazon, and the company will donate a portion of your qualifying purchase to SOUL.

Order items from the charity’s Amazon wish list, selecting SOUL as the “ship to” address.

Learn more at sourceofuniversallove.com.