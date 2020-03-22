Farmington bakery needs your help to meet local charities’ bread needs

On a typical day at the Sunflour Bakehaus in downtown Farmington, owners Becky Burns and Jeff Pavlik donate their leftover bread to local charities.

But the past week has been anything but typical. Shoppers have been stocking up on staples – including bread – to avoid exposure to the coronavirus.

“We’re selling out every day,” said Pavlik, with nothing left to give away.

To help make sure those in need can get fresh-baked bread, you can pay $2 to buy a loaf of Old World Bread that will be given to St. Christine’s Soup Kitchen, Freedom House, Neighborhood House, and other organizations in our community dedicated to helping those who are struggling.

Within 24 hours of announcing their plans on Facebook, Pavlik said people had donated enough to make 200 loaves of bread.

“People are being incredibly generous,” he said.

If you’d like to donate, stop by the bakery at 33250 Grand River in Farmington, call them at 248-442-2360 and pay with a credit card (a 4 percent service charge will be added), or send a check in the mail.

The Sunflour Bakehaus is open Tuesday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. To keep the public safe, only four customers are allowed in the store at a time. You can also order ahead, pay by phone and arrange a pickup time. Your order can be brought to your car if you schedule it in advance.