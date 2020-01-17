Farmington area officials share ‘State of the Cities’

Officials from Farmington and Farmington Hills and a local real estate professional will discuss the “State of the Cities” during a breakfast held February 12 at the Holiday Inn and Suites, 33103 Hamilton Ct., Farmington Hills.

The Greater Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce hosts this event, which will feature updates from Farmington Mayor Sara Bowman, Farmington Hills Mayor Vicki Barnett, and Farmington Public Schools Superintendent Robert Herera, Ed.D.

In addition, this year, Annette Compo, of the Annette Compo Home Team at Keller Williams, will provide an update on local area real estate.

“Come to this event to learn more about what is going on in the greater Farmington area,” said Chamber Executive Director Connor Osborn. “It’s important to stay engaged in your community and understand how to support our cities’ leaders as they plan for our future.”

The event is presented by Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills with additional support from local businesses.

The event is open to the public. Tickets are $30 and include a buffet style breakfast. Register online at gfachamber.org.