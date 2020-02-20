Farmington Area Community Guide

|Community Links
|
|American Legion Groves-Walker Post 346
|Veterans service club
|C.A.R.E.S. of Farmington Hills
|Food pantry, clothing bank, referrals and other services
|Farmington Area Goodfellows
|Holiday drive for kids & seniors
|Farmington Community Arts Council
|Advocacy and promotion of local arts groups
|Farmington Community Library
|Resource center
|Farmington Farmers Market
|Open May-Nov in downtown Farmington
|Farmington/Farmington Hills Optimists
|Service club
|Farmington/Farmington Hills Foundation for Youth & Families
|Grant funding for local organizations serving families and youth
|Farmington/Farmington Hills Education Foundation
|Grant funding innovative educational opportunities for Farmington Schools students
|Farmington Masonic Lodge
|Service Club
|Farmington Musicale
|Presents free concerts and competitions for youth
|Farmington Rotary
| Service club
|Farmington Youth Assistance
|Help for Farmington Schools teens
|Governor Warner Mansion
|Farmington museum
|Greater Farmington Area Chamber
|Business advocacy
|Greater Farmington Founders Festival
| Annual mid-July festival
|Holocaust Memorial Center
|Museum
| Jaycees
|Service club
|Kiwanis
|Service club
|Farmington/Farmington Hills Breakfast Optimists
| Service club
|Neighborhood House
| Food pantry, assistance and referrals
|Stand with Trans
| Advocacy and support
|Xemplar Club
| Service club