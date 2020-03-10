Farmington area chili cooks win Miss Farmington cook-off

Five local amateur chefs brought the heat Sunday, competing in the 23rd annual Chili Cook-Off benefitting the Miss Farmington Cities program.

A fiery blend of spices earned Farmington resident John Bowman the People’s Choice award, which attendees determined. He said he bought all of his supplies at Fresh Thyme Farmers Market in downtown Farmington.

Bowman riffed on his standard “starting point” chili recipe, adding ingredients and making adjustments.

“I used a mix of chicken and beef chorizo, brown sugar, poblano peppers, onion, and a whole lot of different spices,” he said. “I had to water it down a little… but you should have a little tingle when you taste chili.”

The Judges Award went to Farmington Hills resident Ana Lawrence, for her LocaLita’s White Chicken Chili. Lawrence said she started making her dish two years ago.

“I found a recipe online and improvised some of the spices,” she said, adding that she used ancho chiles.

The afternoon event, held at John Cowley & Sons in downtown Farmington, included raffles for themed gift baskets and gift certificates from local businesses. Funds raised will go toward scholarships awarded to Farmington area teens during the Miss Farmington Cities pageant, held in July.