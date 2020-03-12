Farmington area events cancelled, postponed by COVID-19 concerns

We’re compiling a list of events and activities canceled as a result of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). This post will be frequently updated. To add your event to the list, write to joni@farmingtonvoice.com or call or text 248-568-0581.

FARMINGTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS

All schools will close under a state-wide order from Monday, March 16 through Monday, April 5.

Effective Thursday, March 12, all large group activities are cancelled, including:

Domestic and international travel for both students and staff. This includes all field trips, activities, conferences, and events outside the district.

This includes all field trips, activities, conferences, and events outside the district. All community meetings, rentals, and scheduled gatherings.

All pre-K-12 Parent-Teacher Conferences.

All large group activities including concerts, PTA meetings, Club meetings, etc.

All concerts, performances, musicals, and plays.

All middle school athletic competitions and practices.

The District will defer to the MHSAA regarding high school athletic competitions. Athletic practices will continue until further notice. Certain winter high school athletic events will continue under the guidance of the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA).

CITY OF FARMINGTON

The March 18 Parking Advisory Committee and March 26 Historical Commission meetings have been cancelled.

City Hall weddings are suspended until further notice.

CITY OF FARMINGTON HILLS

After School program centers are closed, and a 25th Anniversary Celebration for the After School program, slated March 13, has been cancelled.

BEAUMONT-FARMINGTON HILLS HOSPITAL

Effective 9 a.m. on March 13, the hospital is restricting all routine visits until COVID-19 transmission is no longer a threat. Restricted visitation will be in effect for all people, including family and friends. Some exceptions can be made for end-of-life situations or other extreme circumstances. READ MORE

BEAUMONT COMMONS

Effective immediately, Beaumont Rehabilitation & Continuing Care and Beaumont Commons, Assisted Living, are not allowing any visitors.

FARMINGTON COMMUNITY LIBRARY

The library’s Board of Trustees decided Thursday evening to cancel all special programming and events, including the Friends of the Library Used Book and Media Sale scheduled March 20-22. Activities will not resume until at least the next scheduled Board of Trustees meeting on April 9. Room rentals will also be canceled, with any fees refunded.

In addition, Director Riti Grover has been given the authority to close libraries, if necessary. She is forming a COVID-19 preparedness team.

KICKSTART FARMINGTON

The Greater Farmington Film Festival, slated March 19-22, has been postponed and will be rescheduled later in the year.