Farmington area businesses make ‘Stay Home. Stay Safe.’ changes

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s March 23 ”Stay Home. Stay Safe.” order, closing all but essential services and businesses, has Farmington area businesses making some big changes.

The mandated closure continues through 11:59 p.m. on April 13.

Here’s our list of F2H businesses making changes – you can add to it by texting information to 248-568-0581:

2 Roses Family Restaurant, 24059 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington – open for carryout and delivery. Menu and more information on their Facebook page.

Antonio’s Cucina Italiana, 37646 W. 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills – Carryout, take-and-bake, and limited delivery service. Call 248-994-4000.

Bangkok Sala Cafe, 27903 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills – operating hours reduced to Thursday-Saturday, 4-8 p.m., for carry our orders only. Menu and more information on their Facebook page.

Basement Burger Bar, 33316 Grand River, Farmington, is temporarily closed. Follow their Facebook page for updates.

Bates Hamburgers, 22291 Middlebelt Road, Farmington Hills – Carryout, call 248-478-7350 to place your order

Bellacino’s Pizza and Grinders, 22424 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington – carryout and delivery, order online at bellacinos.com or download their app.

Brass Pointe Restaurant, 24234 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills – open 12-8 p.m. for carryout. Call 248-476-1377 or order through Restaurant Connection and DoorDash. Follow their Facebook page for updates.

Breakfast Club, 38467 W. 10 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills – carryout, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., view a menu at breakfastclubfarmingtonhills.com, call 248-473-0714.

Browndog Barlor, 33314 Grand River, Farmington – open at 4 p.m. Tuesday for carryout and delivery. Browndog has established a GoFundMe drive to support their employees at gofundme.com/f/browndog-covid-staff-support. Follow their Facebook page for updates.

Buddy’s Pizza, 31646 Northwestern Hwy., Farmington Hills – curbside pick-up with phone payments, and free DoorDash orders, with Buddy’s covering the delivery costs.

Bunchy’s Chicken & Pizza, 34527 Grand River – carryout and delivery, call 248-476-7272.

Busch’s Fresh Food Market, 24445 Drake Road, Farmington Hills – store hours have changed, now 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Camelia’s Mexican Grill, 28990 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills – offers curbside carryout and delivery Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., call 248-702-0558. More information on their Facebook page.

Carroll Electrical Group, 248-919-8513 – open only for essential, safety-related business or home services. “We can try to troubleshoot over the phone or work out a plan to limit contact if in-person work is needed.”

Clothes Encounters, 33306 Grand River, closed and displaying photos of merchandise on Facebook. Call 248-471-5620, write to cefarmington@gmail.com, or visitfacebook.com/cefashion to learn more.

Craft Brewww City, 27843 Farmington Rd., Farmington Hills, closed temporarily on March 17. Follow updates on their Facebook page.

Chive Kitchen, 33043 Grand River, Farmington – 24-hour orders through the catering menu posted at chivekitchen.com.

Dagwood’s Deli & Catering, 33179 Grand River, Farmington – delivery and carryout, 248-474-3800

Darrell’s Firestone, 23534 Farmington Road, Farmington – open with modifications and offering a discount for doctors, nurses, EMTs, paramedics, firefighters, police, military, and government workers. Call 248-477-9090 or follow on Facebook for more information.

Detroit Burger Bar, 32350 W. Eight Mile Rd., Farmington Hills – closed until further notice. Follow their Facebook page for updates.

Detroit Eatz, 32704 Grand River, Farmington – drive-thru open, you can purchase menu items and packaged, sliced deli meats and cheeses. Download their app, or call 248-516-3099.

Dubin Cleaners, 29975 Orchard Lake Rd. – closed, and offering pick-up/delivery service. Call 248-539-3244 or check their Facebook page for details.

Excel Cleaners, 38257 W. 10 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills – open 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Farmhouse Coffee & Ice Cream, 29936 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills – carryout and curbside at the restaurant, delivery available through GrubHub. Temporary hours: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday & Sunday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Details on their Facebook page.

Farmington Brewing Company, 33336 Grand River, Farmington – temporarily closed. You may be able to purchase a gift card. Follow their Facebook page for information and updates.

Farmington Garage, 33014 Grand River, Farmington – open with modifications to daily operations and a discount for health workers, first responders, emergency and government personnel. Details on their Facebook page.

Farmington Hills Dairy Queen, 33326 W. 12 Mile Rd. – carryout and DoorDash delivery

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, 23300 Farmington Road – store hours now 8 a.m.-8 p.m., with the 6-8 a.m. hours reserved for those age 60 and older and people with compromised immune systems on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and key healthcare personnel and first responders who present their ID, Tuesday and Thursday.

Grand Tavern, 35450 Grand River, Farmington Hills – open 3-8 p.m. daily for carryout and curbside delivery, 248-476-5700. Check their Facebook page for daily deals and more information.

Great Lakes Ace Hardware, 33021 Grand River – open with changes to hours, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. You can order online for curbside pick-up or delivery. Details on Facebook.

Greene’s Hamburgers, 24155 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington – carryout, open 24/7.

House of Falafel, 21095 Farmington Road, Farmington, is temporarily closed. Follow their Facebook page for updates.

John Cowley & Sons, 33338 Grand River, Farmington – closed Monday,s open Tuesday-Sunday for carryout, 4-8 p.m. Call 248-474-5941 or check their Facebook page for details.

Ken Ken Sushi Asian Cuisine, 38479 W. 10 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills – carryout and delivery, call 248-516-3131

Kroger stores, 25780 Middlebelt Road and 37550 W. 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills – new hours, 7 a.m.-9 p.m, exclusive hours for 60 & older, 7-8 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday.

La Marsa, 35558 Grand River, 248-615-1900, and 24273 Middlebelt Road, 248-473-9900 – both locations are temporarily closed. Updates will be posted on Facebook.

Leo’s Coney Island, 33292 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills – open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. for carryout, 248-489-9777

Loft Cigar Lounge, 33419 Grand River, Farmington – closed, but offering cigar delivery. Details on their Facebook page.

Los Tres Amigos, 33200 Grand River, Farmington – carryout and delivery, 248-442-1100

Merle Norman, 23348 Farmington Road, Farmington – temporarily closed, follow their Facebook page for updates.

Mi.Mosa, 23360 Farmington Road, Farmington – carryout 10 a.m.-4 p.m., delivery through GrubHub and DoorDash, 248-957-8119

Mugs Coffee & Grub, 23303 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington is temporarily closed. Follow their Facebook page for updates.

Namaste Flavours, 34749 Grand River, Farmington – open Tuesday-Sunday for carryout in the restaurant or curbside pick-up, delivery through DoorDash, GrubHub, and UberEats, 248-471-5555. Menu and more information at namasteflavours.com.

Neu Kombucha, 33305 Grand River, Farmington – home delivery Thursdays for no extra charge an curbside service. For delivery service, write to neukombucha@yahoo.com or call 248-837-0932.

Page’s Food & Spirits, 23621 Farmington Rd., Farmington – carryout and delivery via GrubHub, call 248-477-0099

Panera Bread, 34635 Grand River, 248-888-7922, and 37900 W. 12 Mile Rd., 248-324-4402 – carryout, order by phone, online at panerabread.com or via the app

PappaRoti US, 35572 Grand River, Farmington Hills – carryout, delivery with GrubHub or DoorDash

Peterlin’s Restaurant & Bar, 22004 Farmington Rd., Farmington – open for carryout 3-7 p.m. Check their Facebook page for details and daily menus.

Rainbow Restaurant, 22048 Farmington Road, Farmington – Carryout, call 248-427-8265

Ram’s Horn, 32435 Grand River, Farmington – temporarily closed

Scrambler Marie’s, 27909 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington Hills – carryout menu at scramblermaries.com, call 248-994-7388 to order

Sidecar Slider Bar, 32720 Grand River, Farmington – open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. for carryout, call 248-536-2907. And visit their Facebook page to learn about changes to their carryout operation.

Silver Dairy, 32323 Grand River, Farmington – open March 23, 2-9 p.m., then temporarily closed. Visit their Facebook page for updates.

Starbucks, 30020 Grand River, Farmington, open for grab and go

Sunflour Bakehaus, 33250 Grand River, Farmington – no more than five customers in the store, offers curbside delivery. Call 248-442-2360 to order and pay by credit card.

Sushi House, 22030 Farmington Road – call in carryout orders, 248-426-0203 or 248-426-6788, online ordering is down. Menu is posted at gosushihouse.com.

The Cheese Lady Farmington – 33041 Grand River, Farmington – no more than 10 customers in the store, Grilled Cheese Wednesday and Mac & Cheese Friday temporarily suspended. Visit their Facebook page to learn more.

The Ideal Bite Community Kitchen, 25938 Middlebelt Road, Farmington Hills – carryout and curbside pick-up, working on additional delivery options. More information about hours and menu on Facebook.

The Rolling Stoves, 20780 Farmington Road, Farmington – carryout and delivery through DoorDash and UberEats. Call 248-516-3503.

Tom Holzer Ford, 39300 W. 10 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills – Hours have changed, the service, collision, and parts department will be open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., showroom is closed, effective through April 13.

Village Grill, 31200 W. 10 Mile Road, Farmington Hills – open 7 a.m.-9 p.m. for carryout, delivery through DoorDash. Call 248-426-0005.

Which Wich, 31271 W. 14 Mile Road, Farmington Hills – Carryout, curbside pickup, order online or call 248-254-3747

We’re adding to this list as more information becomes available, feel free to contribute by sending a text to 248-568-0581.