Farmington area blood drives scheduled this month

With local blood supplies hit hard by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the American Red Cross is asking anyone who is healthy to donate.

Local residents can make an appointment at redcrossblood.org to give at the Farmington Hills Donation Center, 31155 Haggerty Road, or at other drives scheduled this month across metro Detroit.

The pandemic has cancelled scores of blood drives in churches, schools, and workplaces, with thousands of potential donations lost.

According to redcrossblood.org, “Donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood.”

Those who have traveled to China and its special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Iran, Italy and South Korea, or who have been diagnosed with or have had contact with anyone with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19, should wait 28 days to donate.

The Red Cross is taking measures to ensure the safety of donors, staff, and recipients. Learn more at redcrossblood.org.