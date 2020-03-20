Emergency Warning System test slated March 25

Oakland County will test its outdoor warning system sirens during Severe Weather Awareness Week in Michigan, March 22-28.

Oakland County’s Homeland Security Division will activate the sirens on Wednesday, March 25, 1 p.m., while testing the Early Weather Warning System. The goal is to raise severe weather safety awareness Residents are asked to note the date and time of the test in order to help stop calls to 9-1-1 or to local Police and Fire Departments.

For more information, contact Lt. James Neufeld at the Farmington Hills Fire Department at 248-871-2800.