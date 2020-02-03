Downtown Farmington wants you to ‘Heart the Art’

The Farmington Downtown Development Authority (DDA) will host several February events designed to support another public art project.

Three fundraisers include a slow flow yoga class, a February 22 gala, and a month-long “crawl” with local bars donating proceeds from sales of a craft cocktail.

Executive Director Kate Knight said the DDA has partnered with Patronicity, a crowdfunding platform, for a follow-up to last year’s Farmington Civic Theater mural, painted by Plymouth artist Adrienne Pickett, a 2018 mural by Farmington Hills resident John Martin installed on a building at Farmington Road and State Street, and other projects.

“This effort builds upon Downtown Farmington’s Public Art Blueprint, which has laid the framework for the four public projects we’ve executed in the last two years,” Knight said in a press release. “We’re celebrating the work we’ve completed and asking for input from the community as we present options for next steps.”

Michigan-based Patronicity, founded in 2013, focuses on civic and community-based projects with support from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and other public entities. Successful projects that meet program parameters receive matching MEDC grants.

The company reports nearly 600 projects have been funded, with a campaign success rate of more than 90 percent.

Here’s the line-up of this month’s fundraising events:

Slow Flow Yoga for Public Art – February 15, 12 p.m.

Bodhi Yoga will host a yoga class for beginners at the studio, 33047 Grand River. The $5 charge for the class will be donated toward public art.

Heart the Art Public Art Benefit – February 22, 7-9 p.m.

Held at Legato Salon & Spa in the historic Cook building, this event for adults 21 and older includes cocktails (cash bar), appetizers from local businesses, live music, and an opportunity to vote for the next public art project. Purchase $35 tickets at downtownfarmington.org or cash only at these downtown Farmington locations: KickstART Gallery, Legato Salon, Farmington City Hall, and Sidecar Slider Bar.

Art of the Cocktail Bar Crawl

Ten downtown bars are participating in this month-long event. These establishments will donate a portion of sales from each “Art Cocktail” to public art:

Sidecar Slider Bar, Browndog Barlor, Farmington Brewing Company, Pages Food & Spirits, John Cowley & Sons, Mi.Mosa, 1UP Barcade, Basement Burger Bar, Loft Cigar Bar, and Chive Kitchen.

To learn more about these events, visit downtownfarmington.org.