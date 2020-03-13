COVID-19 concerns cancel Farmington Hills activities

The City of Farmington Hills announced Friday that it will cancel all Special Services events, programs, classes, and rentals through April 6, or until further notice.

In addition, all recreation facilities, including the Costick Activities Center, will remain closed. City parks will remain open.

While activities are cancelled, the city will continue its Senior Transportation and Meals on Wheels programs, and there will be no interruption in emergency services or critical services like water and trash collection.

As of Friday, the City Council’s March 16, 7:30 p.m., meeting was scheduled to continue as planned. The meeting is broadcast live on the City’s cable TV station and available for viewing the day after at fhgov.com.

Special Services Department staff will contact program participants about postponements, cancellations, and refunds. For more information, call the Special Services Department at 248-473-1800.

There are a number of City services available online, including: