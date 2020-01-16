Closures, but no trash change on MLK Day

City offices in Farmington and Farmington Hills will be closed January 20 in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, but there will be no changes to the trash and recycling collection schedule.

In the interest of worker safety, garbage containers must be limited to a 35-gallon size with a maximum 60-pound capacity. Oversized containers will not be emptied. To ensure pickup, please have your garbage at the curbside by 7 a.m.

Also on Monday, mail will not be delivered, and post officers in Farmington and Farmington Hills will be closed, as will the 47th District Court in Farmington Hills.