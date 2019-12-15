Close out 2019 with ‘Greatest Showman’ at Farmington Civic

The Farmington Civic Theater presents a special, family-friendly New Year’s Eve movie, “The Greatest Showman,” (PG) playing at 9:30 p.m.

Rated PG-13, the film is based upon the life of showman P.T. Barnum. It has been the most popular movie at the theater over the past five years.

“We played The Greatest Showman last New Year’s Eve and it was just shy of a sellout. So, we decided to bring it back,” said theater general manager, Scott Freeman.

The movie will end at 11:15 p.m., giving movie-goers time to get home and count into the new year.

Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, and Zendaya star in this original musical. Jackman, along with costars, appear on the soundtrack which is ended 2018 as the year’s fourth most popular album.

Tickets are $5 at the door or in advance at Eventbrite.com or at the box office. Cash only at the theater. The Farmington Civic Theater is located at 33332 Grand River Avenue in downtown Farmington, just east of Farmington Road.

To learn more, visit thefct.com