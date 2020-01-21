Classes in Farmington Hills benefit caregivers

A series of classes offered at the Costick Center in Farmington Hills is designed to help those who care for someone who is aging or disabled.

Hosted by the Area Agency on Aging 1-B (AAA 1-B), a Southfield-based nonprofit focused on helping older adults and family caregivers, Powerful Tools for Caregivers begins March 3. Classes will be held on Tuesdays, 10 -11:30 a.m.

Jeannine Magowan, AAA 1-B manager for health promotions, said the series is centered on helping caregivers learn to take care of themselves while caring for their loved one.

“People sometimes get very bogged down in their caregiving responsibilities,” Magowan said. “They’re so busy making sure their loved one is all right, they forget to take care of themselves. That can lead to extreme stress, burnout or depression.”

The class will use small-group discussion and role-playing to help caregivers:

Relax and reduce stress

Take better care of themselves

Reduce guilt, anger and depression

Communicate effectively with family members, doctors and in-home help

Make tough decisions

Set goals and problem solve

Be aware of community resources

The small group setting – limited to 12 people – helps creates a supportive environment where people can share ideas, share in discussion, and get to know each other.

“Caregiving can be isolating,” said Magowan. “The small class size helps people feel connected and understand they’re not alone.”

Magowan emphasized that the class works well for people in many different caregiving situations, including when the care recipient is living in the home with the caregiver, living in an assisted living facility or nursing home, or if it’s a long-distance caregiving relationship.

Classes are free, but donations are appreciated. Advance registration is required.

To register, call 833-262-2200 or write to wellnessprograms@aaa1b.org. You can also visit aaa1b.org to learn more.