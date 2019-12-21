Christmas, New Year’s in Farmington, Farmington Hills

The Christmas and New Year holidays will mean some changes in public services, library hours, and more in Farmington and Farmington Hills. Here’s what you should know:

Trash collection

With Christmas Day and New Year’s Day falling on Wednesdays, garbage and recycling pickup will happen as usual on Mondays and Tuesdays, then be delayed by one day through the weeks of December 23 and 30. Friday’s pickup will be made on Saturday.

Disposing of trees and holiday trash

You may recycle holiday cards and wrapping paper, except those with glitter or metallic decorations. Aluminum holiday cookie tins and lids may go in the recycling cart.

If you’re not sure whether an item can be recycled, visit the RRRASOC Recycling Directory.

Drop off your Christmas tree for recycling at Glen Oaks Country Club (east end of the clubhouse parking lot), 30500 W. 13 Mile Rd. in Farmington Hills, seven days a week, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., from December 26 through January 26. All lights, decorations, and tinsel must be removed. To learn more, call 248-858-0906. Trees may also be placed curbside for trash collection.

Government offices closed

Farmington and Farmington Hills city halls will be closed December 24-25, and December 31-January 1, as will the 47th District Court building. U.S. Post Office branches in downtown Farmington and on 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills will be closed on December 25 and January 1. Both have self-service kiosks.

Library closures

Farmington Community Library buildings in Farmington and Farmington Hills will be closed December 24-25 and December 31-January 1. Online renewals and other services will be available at farmlib.org.

Farmington schools break

Public school students will be on break from December 21 through January 5. Classes resume on January 6.

Riley Park Ice Rink

As of December 21, the Riley Park Ice Rink in downtown Farmington had not opened for the season, but was being prepared for use. The ice rink opening will be announced on the rink’s Facebook page: facebook.com/RileyParkIceRink/. A Harry Potter-themed event is planned. Learn more: POPULAR ‘HARRY POTTER’ SKATE RETURNS ON DECEMBER 28