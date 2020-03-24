Changes made to Farmington area recycling, yard waste collection

While regular trash and recycling bin collection will go on as usual in Farmington and Farmington Hills, Simple Recycling pick-up of clothing has been suspended.

According to RRRASOC (Resource Recovering and Recycling Authority), the action was taken following Monday’s “shelter in place” executive order because “downstream retailers to which they deliver clothing are not open.”

Farmington has also pushed back the return of yard waste collection, which was scheduled the first full week in April, until further notice.