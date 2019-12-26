Celebrate Elvis’ birthday at the Farmington Civic

To mark Elvis Presley’s 85th birthday, the Farmington Civic Theater will show “King Creole” (PG) on January 8 at 7:30 p.m.

In his 1958 followup to Jailhouse Rock, Elvis plays Danny Fisher, a rebellious young man who takes a job as a nightclub singer to make ends meet. Danny then attracts the attention of a local crime boss.

This role is arguably one of Elvis Presley’s best acting performances. King Creole also stars Carolyn Jones (Mortician Addams in The Addams Family) and Walter Matthau.

Tickets are $5 at the box office (cash only) or in advance at Eventbrite.com. The theater is located at 33332 Grand River Avenue in downtown Farmington, just east of Farmington Road.