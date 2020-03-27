CARES of Farmington Hills to continue drive-up pantry

CARES of Farmington Hills will continue to operate its drive-up food pantry through April, by appointment.

The nonprofit on Shiawassee Road earlier this month closed its facility to help slow the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The drive-up pantry will be open 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, April 7 and 14, and on Wednesdays, April 1, 8, and 15.

According to a press release, “CARES will use the final two weeks in April for deep cleaning and restocking, and plans to announce May dates sometime in late April.”

How to get help

CARES food services are available to individuals and families who live or work in Farmington, Farmington Hills, Livonia, Northville, West Bloomfield, Redford, and Southfield. Appointments are required and can be set by calling 248-474-8231 on Tuesday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Those with previous scheduled appointments on the listed dates do not need to call, but anyone with a scheduled appointment outside those dates must call to reschedule.

To avoid contact, volunteers will place food packages in vehicle trunks. Those who arrive on foot will be asked to maintain a six-foot distance from volunteers at all times.

Signs have been placed directing guests to the south entrance of the main CARES building, near the corner of Colwell and Independence.

How to help CARES

To support CARES with a cash donation and help during what is expected to be a time of increased need in our community, visit caresfh.org/donate/. You can also donate items from the CARES Amazon wish list..

You can make donations of food, personal care and cleaning products, drive up to the back of the building during open hours, remain in your car, and volunteers will unload the items.

The CARES building will remain closed to everyone except staff and volunteers working during assigned shifts. All volunteers will be expected to wash their hands frequently and wear gloves at all times, and any volunteer who appears ill will immediately be asked to leave.

The cafe lunch program, clothing boutique, library, and all other CARES services are not available, and CARES is not accepting any clothing donations until further notice.