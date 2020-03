All of us at Care By Design Market hope you are staying safe and healthy! We also want you to be able to continue to have access to all our CBD, health, and wellness products you use!

While our storefront is closed, we are still available for online and phone orders, and are shipping orders to our customers.

Please visit our website at carebydesignmarket.com, or give us a call at 248.907.0400 to place your orders, or to speak with one of our CBD Experts!