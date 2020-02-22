Board protocols, updates on Farmington Schools agenda

Farmington Public Schools trustees will on Tuesday consider approving a set of protocols that cover meetings, ethics, and communications.

Meeting protocols include sections governing the Open Meetings Act, agenda preparation, board preparation for and conduct during meetings, discussion of motions, and guidelines for public participation.

The ethics protocol document includes 21 items on topics such as conflicts of interest, confidentiality, maintaining positive working relationships, meeting attendance, and policy decision-making. Board members will be asked to acknowledge and sign the document.

Protocols for communications cover discussions among board members, with legal counsel, with the media, the community, and with administration. There’s also a section for campaign communications.

Also on the 6 p.m. meeting agenda are updates from the PTA (Parent Teacher Association) Council and Farmington African American Parent Network, and a report from the Student Council Roundtable.

The board meeting is held at the Lewis Schulman Administrative Center, 32500 Shiawassee in Farmington.

You can review protocol documents and other supporting materials at v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicMeetingMaterials.aspx?.ak=1000199&mk=50362592

Board meetings are typically live-streamed at farmington.vod.castus.tv/vod.