Become a volunteer naturalist in Farmington Hills

Interested in becoming a volunteer naturalist at the Farmington Hills Nature Center?

A free training session held on Wednesday, March 18, 6-9 p.m., is perfect for nature enthusiasts, current educators, and students interested in pursuing an environmental education career. The Volunteer Naturalist training class, for ages 18 and older, will take place at the Farmington Hills Nature Center, 24915 Farmington Rd.

For more information, call the Nature Center, 248-477-1135, or write to asmith@fhgov.com.