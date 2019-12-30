Auditions open in January for two youth theater shows

The Farmington Hills Youth Theatre program will hold open auditions on January 11-12 for two spring 2020 productions: “James and the Giant Peach, Jr.” (K-8) and “Mamma Mia!” (6-12).

Auditions will be held 12-5 p.m. on Saturday and 12-4 p.m. on Sunday, at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd. in Farmington Hills.

There is no cost to audition, and no experience is necessary. A free audition workshop will be held on January 8, 6-8 p.m., also at the Costick Center. All materials will be posted at fhgov.com/youththeatre at least two weeks before auditions.

Show dates are March 26-29 for “James and the Giant Peach, Jr.” and April 23-26 for “Mamma Mia!”.

To learn more, visit fhgov.com/youththeatre or call 248-473-1856.