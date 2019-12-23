Art on the Grand winner solo show in Farmington Hills

Works by Ann Arbor artist Terry Butler, who took Best in Show honors during this year’s Art on the Grand in downtown Farmington, are on display through January 18 at the City Gallery in Farmington Hills.

New to the June festival, Butler mesmerized the jury with his unusual story-like installations. He has been working as an artist since 2011, after six years as a public school art teacher.

According to his website, Butler’s “narrative pieces express a desire to tell a story while exploring themes of transformation and change. He uses representational and metaphorical elements together to create narratives that imply specific allegorical themes but are also open-ended and shift between reality and fantasy.”

The gallery inside the Costick Center is open to the public from 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with late Wednesdays to 7 p.m. Located at 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd., the Costick Center will be closed on December 24-25 and December 31-January 1.

For more information about the exhibit, call 248-473-1857.