Applications to open for Farmington council seat

Farmington city council members on Monday set up a timeline to fill a seat left open with the late December resignation of Bill Galvin.

After officially accepting Galvin’s resignation, officials have 60 days – until March 6 – to appoint their new colleague. If they fail, the city’s charter requires holding a special election.

With the three appointments made over the past 15 years, council members were able to come to consensus before the deadline.

“I’m very mindful of our time and very hopeful that we will, as did the councils before us, get this done,” Mayor Sara Bowman said.

Officials settled on the following key dates:

Thursday, Jan. 23, 12 p.m. – Application deadline

Wednesday, Jan. 29 – Special council meeting to review and discuss applications

Monday, Feb. 10 – Special council meeting to interview candidates

Tuesday, Feb. 18 – Regular council meeting, possible appointment

Council member Joe LaRussa said the timeline seemed reasonable, but “a lot depends on how many applications we get.” He suggested the dates may need to be adjusted if the city receives more than a few.

City attorney Tom Schultz confirmed that officials are not obligated to interview every applicant, but should announce the list of interviewees during an open meeting.

Application materials and more information will be posted at farmgov.com, or call the City Manager’s office, 248-474-5500, ext. 2221 to learn more.