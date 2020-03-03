Absent voters can still change Presidential primary ballots

If your Democratic Party presidential primary candidate has dropped out of the race, there’s still time for a do-over before the March 10 Michigan election.

Primary voters may spoil their ballots and get a new ballot with a signed request delivered in person, or sent via mail or email, before 2 p.m. on March 7. If you’ve decided to vote in person, indicate that in the letter.

You can also spoil your ballot and request a new one in person at your clerk’s office by 4 p.m. on March 9.

If you’re voting at the polls, know that the names of candidates who’ve dropped out will remain on the ballot.

The City of Farmington Clerk’s Office is located at 23600 Liberty Street. Call248-474-5500, ext. 2218, to learn more. The clerk’s office will be open on Saturday, March 7, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., for election-related business.

The City of Farmington Hills Clerk’s Office is located at 31555 W. 11 Mile Road. Call 248-871-2410 to learn more. The clerk’s office will be open late (until 7 p.m.) March 2-5, and on March 7, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., for election-related business.