Absent voter envelopes get a new look

Absent voter ballot envelopes have a new look redesigned to meet United States Postal Service standards.

Voters requesting an absent voter ballot will receive a blue and white envelope containing their ballot starting with the March 10, 2020 Presidential Primary Election. Farmington and Farmington Hills city clerk offices mailed applications to voters on their permanent lists at the end of December.

After voting the ballot, voters should place the ballot back inside the secrecy sleeve provided and then into the green and white return envelope to return the ballot to the City Clerk’s Office. The return envelope must be signed; a ballot cannot be accepted without the voter’s signature.

You can download an application for an absent voter ballot at farmgov.com/City-Services/City-Clerk/Election-Information/Absent-Voter-Information.aspx (Farmington) or fhgov.com/Government/Departments-Divisions/City-Clerk/Elections/Absent-Voter-Ballots.aspx (Farmington Hills).

For more information, call your City Clerk’s office, 248-871-2410 in Farmington Hills, or 248-474-5500, ext. 2218 in Farmington.