47th District Court closes for all but critical needs

The 47th District Court, which serves Farmington and Farmington Hills, closed to the general public at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18.

A statement issued Wednesday explained the closure will continue through April 3.

Operations will continue during regular business hours for essential services such as case events for in-custody defendants and other situations deemed an emergency by the court. All other cases are adjourned to later dates.

To make a request for an emergency case, send a FAX to 248-871-2901 or an email to d47emergencyrequest@fhgov.com. Any submitted request must include an explanation of why the matter should be considered an emergency and a return contact number and email address.

